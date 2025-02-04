Logan Paul gets into a backstage confrontation with former WWE Champion after RAW

Logan Paul appeared on the latest episode of WWE RAW after making his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. He got into a backstage confrontation with Rey Mysterio backstage ahead of their upcoming match.

The two stars are scheduled to collide in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the red brand next week. The Maverick showed up on RAW this week during Rey and Dragon Lee's tag team match with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. While the referee was distracted, he attacked the WWE Hall of Famer, which allowed The New Day to win.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Logan Paul backstage after the show. When asked how he felt about the negative crowd reaction he received from the fans in his hometown, he criticized their inability to recognize greatness. Rey Mysterio then showed up, and the two stars got into a verbal confrontation.

Trending

The Master of 619 asked The Maverick what business he had in his match. Logan told him he pushed him first, and Rey reminded the latter that he walked into the arena during his match.

Expand Tweet

They will face each other next week on RAW for only the second time. It will be interesting to see who wins this one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback