Logan Paul gets a brutal 5-word sign from WWE fans at SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 03, 2025 00:26 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Logan Paul is now three years into his WWE run, and he has firmly established his place on the roster. However, he got a brutal five-word sign from fans at SummerSlam 2025 to remind him of his status.

Ad

For a while now, Logan Paul has had to contend with the fact that many WWE fans consider him an outsider. This is because of how he entered WWE. It wasn't through the usual route that wrestlers take, but rather, his popularity as an influencer is the reason why he is a WWE superstar today.

As he made his entrance at SummerSlam 2025, there were fan signs that had five brutal words: "Logan Paul is an outsider." It was flashed to him as he looked at the crowd from the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

There is little denying the legitimacy of the social media megastar in the ring, as he has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that he belongs. The Maverick has been in some important matches and has delivered, while his natural villainous tendencies

As he always does at big events, Logan would go on to hit a massive move as he hit a big splash on Randy Orton's partner, Jelly Roll, sending him through the table.

Ad

SummerSlam 2022 was when Logan made his singles debut for WWE.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications