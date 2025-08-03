Logan Paul gets a brutal 5-word sign from WWE fans at SummerSlam 2025

Logan Paul is now three years into his WWE run, and he has firmly established his place on the roster. However, he got a brutal five-word sign from fans at SummerSlam 2025 to remind him of his status.For a while now, Logan Paul has had to contend with the fact that many WWE fans consider him an outsider. This is because of how he entered WWE. It wasn't through the usual route that wrestlers take, but rather, his popularity as an influencer is the reason why he is a WWE superstar today.As he made his entrance at SummerSlam 2025, there were fan signs that had five brutal words: &quot;Logan Paul is an outsider.&quot; It was flashed to him as he looked at the crowd from the ring.There is little denying the legitimacy of the social media megastar in the ring, as he has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that he belongs. The Maverick has been in some important matches and has delivered, while his natural villainous tendenciesAs he always does at big events, Logan would go on to hit a massive move as he hit a big splash on Randy Orton's partner, Jelly Roll, sending him through the table.SummerSlam 2022 was when Logan made his singles debut for WWE.