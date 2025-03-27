Logan Paul gets honest about his daughter becoming a WWE star

Logan Paul initially achieved fame due to his successful career on YouTube. However, since then, The Maverick has made quite the transition and is now a successful professional wrestler in WWE. Recently, Logan spoke on whether he would allow his daughter to take the same path.

For those unaware, Logan began dating model Nina Agdal in 2022. Nearly a year after dating, the YouTube sensation announced his engagement to Agdal, and in September 2024, Agdal gave birth to the couple's first and only daughter - Esmé Agdal Paul.

While Esmé is not even a year old, Logan has already commented on her potential future in WWE. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the former United States Champion was asked if he would allow his daughter to become a WWE superstar.

Logan answered:

"She could do whatever she wants... She would probably be a babyface." [From 6:15 onwards]

You can check what Logan said in the video below:

Logan Paul recently called Rey Mysterio a "deadbeat dad"

In the same YouTube video as above, Logan Paul called Rey Mysterio a "deadbeat dad" and fired shots at Dominik Mysterio. When Logan was told he could either get used to his daughter's messy eating habits or simply not be there, the former U.S. Champion answered:

"I am not going to be a f**king deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio, so I don't get a kid like Dom." [From 1:30 onwards]

When asked what was wrong with Dominik, Logan said:

"Let's be honest. That mullet is turning into a… he looks like a chick bro, at this point… From the back, him and Liv, I'm like, 'Oh, two girls, hanging out."

Logan taking a shot at Dominik comes as a surprise because the duo is known to share a good bond. As a matter of fact, The Judgment Day member even appeared on Logan's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

