Logan Paul gets a new nickname during WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul got a new nickname during this week's WWE SmackDown. He was involved in the show's opening segment with Drew McIntyre, Jelly Roll, and Randy Orton.Paul and McIntyre will team up at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event for a tag team match against Roll and Orton. The match was made official after McIntyre attacked Roll following his singles match against Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. While making his entrance on SmackDown, announcer Mark Nash introduced Paul as the "Pride of Cleveland." The former United States Champion is nicknamed The Maverick, but could undergo an official change of nickname. Logan Paul has competed in a number of marquee matches in 2025. He was part of the 2025 Royal Rumble Match and also the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. At WrestleMania 41, he defeated AJ Styles in a singles match before unsuccessfully challenging Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.The last time Paul stepped into the ring was at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. He teamed up with Cena to face the team of Jey and Cody Rhodes in a losing effort, thanks to the returning R-Truth, who attacked Cena.