Logan Paul gets a new nickname during WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 26, 2025 00:59 GMT
Logan Paul (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Logan Paul (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Logan Paul got a new nickname during this week's WWE SmackDown. He was involved in the show's opening segment with Drew McIntyre, Jelly Roll, and Randy Orton.

Ad

Paul and McIntyre will team up at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event for a tag team match against Roll and Orton. The match was made official after McIntyre attacked Roll following his singles match against Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While making his entrance on SmackDown, announcer Mark Nash introduced Paul as the "Pride of Cleveland." The former United States Champion is nicknamed The Maverick, but could undergo an official change of nickname.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

Logan Paul has competed in a number of marquee matches in 2025. He was part of the 2025 Royal Rumble Match and also the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. At WrestleMania 41, he defeated AJ Styles in a singles match before unsuccessfully challenging Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The last time Paul stepped into the ring was at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. He teamed up with Cena to face the team of Jey and Cody Rhodes in a losing effort, thanks to the returning R-Truth, who attacked Cena.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications