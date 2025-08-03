Logan Paul gives himself new name following SummerSlam victory

Logan Paul was surprisingly able to pick up the win for his team at SummerSlam last night when he pinned Jelly Roll after hitting the Paul from Grace.The former United States Champion was able to overcome the threat of Jelly Roll and Randy Orton alongside Drew McIntyre to pick up a huge win, and now it seems that he wants to refer to himself as &quot;unc.&quot;Unc is a term that is short for Uncle, which means that someone is now getting older and considered to be of uncle status. Angelo Dawkins recently turned 35 and claimed he was now an &quot;unc&quot; while Logan Paul is only 30. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul has been known by a number of names over the past few years, but it seems that &quot;unc&quot; is something that he now considers to suit him, now that he has settled down and recently welcomed his own child.Logan Paul could be pushing for a championship shot following SummerSlamPaul recently took some time off to recover from injury and made his return to face Jelly Roll, but after this weekend, it's clear that The Maverick will be pushing to be part of a title match in the near future.Many current WWE stars believe that it's only a matter of time before Paul becomes World Champion, but with so much going on in both World Championship pictures, it's hard to imagine he would be pushed in that direction anytime soon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInstead, he could be looking at the United States and Intercontinental Championships. As a former US Champion, he should be able to challenge for the title if he requests it. With Clash in Paris now just over three weeks away, Paul could be in one of the title matches when WWE lands in France later this month.