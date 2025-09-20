Logan Paul isn't happy with Brock Lesnar ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza

Logan Paul isn't happy with Brock Lesnar ahead of Wrestlepalooza. The Beast appeared on the go-home episode of SmackDown and left destruction in his wake.Lesnar was supposed to be interviewed by Michael Cole on this week's show. But The Conqueror ended up carrying Cole around the ringside before throwing him in the ring. Corey Graves then got involved and tried to help Cole but ended up eating an F-5.Brock Lesnar screamed at the camera that he is coming for John Cena. He exited the ring and destroyed the Prime Hydration Station at the ringside. This action has upset Logan Paul.Taking to X (Twitter), the YouTuber reacted to a video of Lesnar taking apart his Prime Hydration Center.&quot;wtf brock,&quot; he wrote.The Prime Hydration Center has become a staple of WWE events ever since Prime energy drink signed a deal with the promotion. Since the brand has featured prominently on WWE shows, with the Prime logo even placed at the center of the ring.Logan and Brock Lesnar haven't really faced off in WWE yet. While The Maverick has faced top names in the promotion, he is yet to share the ring with the Beast Incarnate.It remains to be seen if his reaction to Lesnar's actions on SmackDown will lead to a storyline feud between the two in the near future.Logan Paul lost to John Cena at Clash in ParisClash in Paris saw Logan Paul square off against John Cena in a one-on-one match. The contest was thrilling from start to finish, with both stars bringing out their A-game.The match ended with Cena hitting one final Attitude Adjustment on Paul to secure the win, after the YouTuber had come close to an upset win.The match was widely praised by fans and critics, with Paul being appreciated for giving his all in a big match with a veteran.