Logan Paul hiring Hulk Hogan as his WWE manager is "huge money," ex-writer says (Exclusive)

Logan Paul has been one of the top heels in WWE since making his in-ring debut in 2022. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, believes The Maverick should recruit Hulk Hogan as his manager.

On January 6, Hogan received loud boos when he attempted to cut a babyface promo on RAW's Netflix premiere. The Hulkster was wrestling's most popular star in the 1980s and early 1990s. However, his polarizing political views and past use of racist language led some fans to turn against him.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. Discussing Hogan's next move, he suggested the two-time WWE Hall of Famer should become allies with Paul:

"He's gotta manage Logan Paul, man, I'm telling you!" Russo said. "There's money in that, man. There's huge money in that. Bro, can you imagine, again, if they tell the story that Logan Paul, 'You're not a wrestler, you're not a wrestler, you don't know what you're doing.' Blah, blah, blah, blah. 'Okay, I'm not a wrestler? I'm gonna hire one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling to teach me how to wrestle,' and, bro, they no-sell it, no-sell it, no-sell it, and then he reveals Hogan. Can you imagine, bro? You wanna talk heat?" [3:53 – 4:25]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on who Paul could feud with if he works with Hogan.

Vince Russo thinks Logan Paul could benefit from Hulk Hogan alliance

On February 10, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on RAW. He also went back and forth with CM Punk on the microphone before the match.

In Vince Russo's opinion, Paul's on-screen persona would have great chemistry with Hogan if they worked together:

"That would be so [good], and Logan Paul would play that to a tee, bro." [4:31 – 4:36]

On March 1, Paul will compete inside the Elimination Chamber against CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and two other to-be-confirmed participants. The winner will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.

