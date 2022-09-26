[Watch] Logan Paul releases an incredible video to hype up his title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul sent out a warning to his rival Roman Reigns ahead of their match at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

At WrestleMania 38, Paul teamed up with The Miz to help him take on The Mysterios. Despite being victorious, The Awesome One betrayed Paul after the match by hitting him with the Skull Crushing Finale.

In June, Paul officially signed a contract with WWE and officially returned to the company. Shortly afterward, the YouTuber challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Paul recently released a warning video for The Tribal Chief, as he mentioned that professional wrestling is his sport and he has done it his whole life. He also added that he is "The Table" himself, as he used the same lines from the press conference in his video package:

"On November 5th in Saudi Arabia, I'm going to deliver a performance unlike anything you've seen before... Anytime someone says I can't do something I step up to the plate... Understand something, I've been wrestling my whole life. This is my sport. This is my industry and that's why I called out the G.O.A.T immediately. Roman Reigns: You're the Head of the Table, but brother, in every industry I ever do, I'm the table."

Check out Logan's video below:

Paul Heyman responded to Logan Paul's statement about his match with Roman Reigns

Bloodline member and Roman Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, recently responded to Logan Paul's statement about his match at Crown Jewel 2022. He's set to take on The Tribal Chief at the Premium Live Event.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman made a sarcastic comment as he asked Logan to smarten up a bit:

"Someone needs to smarten up @LoganPaul what we used to do to tables in #ECW. In fact, someone just needs to smarten up #LoganPaul! @WWE #CrownJewel @WWERomanReigns"

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet below:

The Maverick and The Tribal Chief initially crossed paths on the former's IMPAULSIVE podcast where Roman Reigns appeared as a guest. The match between the two men was confirmed by Triple H at a conference in Las Vegas.

