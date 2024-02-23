Logan Paul interrupts legendary 20-time WWE champion at Elimination Chamber Press Conference

Logan Paul was a part of the Elimination Chamber Press Conference. Still, rather than getting a formal introduction, the Maverick decided to take matters into his own hands and interrupt a living legend.

At the Elimination Chamber Press Conference, Logan Paul's rival, Kevin Owens, was out to hype the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and legendary Randy Orton, who is a 20-time WWE champion, also came out in what was a bit of friendly banter between the two. However, the current United States Champion had different plans.

Logan Paul interrupted Randy Orton and hijacked his part of the Press Conference before proceeding to say that he was only there in Perth because he had to be and not because he wanted to be. The Maverick then went on to tell the crowd in attendance to consider themselves as his "stepping stone."

The current United States Champion received the most negative reaction out of everyone and asked if he flew 30 hours just to get booed by the crowd. He also stated that he was the youngest competitor in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match by a full decade, proceeding to say that he would win it, face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, and go on to become a double champion.

Paul's feud with Kevin Owens would come to a head at the Press Conference, with the two men having to be physically separated by Triple H.

This is Logan's first attempt inside the Elimination Chamber, a big contrast to Randy Orton, who is the most experienced competitor inside the steel structure.

