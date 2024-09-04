Logan Paul and Jake Paul have the "It Factor," says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE is heading to Atlanta in October for the return of Bad Blood. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently praised Logan Paul and Jake Paul.

Logan Paul had a lengthy reign with the United States Championship before LA Knight defeated him in Ohio. Regardless of the lack of title defenses during his run, The Maverick seemingly made the gold feel important and gave it exposure on new platforms.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE, Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke on numerous topics. While talking about The Rock, The Hulkster praised The Maverick and Jake Paul by claiming that they had the 'It Factor' needed to be a star.

"He [The Rock] had the It Factor, bro. I mean you either have or you don't. You get it, I'm positive, you've got it. You have the It Factor, brother. I'm serious, I'm not joking. You really do. Your brother's got it too," Hogan said. (From 1:03:50 to 1:04:08)

When did Jake Paul appear on WWE TV to save Logan Paul?

In 2022, Logan Paul frequently appeared for the Stamford-based company. However, the star gained prominence under Triple H's management. By the end of the year, The Maverick started to show up on weekly shows.

WWE booked Logan Paul in arguably the biggest match of his career when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship (fka Undisputed WWE Universal Championship) in Saudi Arabia. While The Tribal Chief had The Bloodline by his side at Crown Jewel 2022, The Maverick initially seemed outnumbered.

Luckily for Logan Paul, Jake Paul appeared in Saudi Arabia and helped him tackle The Bloodline. In the match's final moments, Jake appeared and took out The Usos. He also had a heated exchange with Solo Sikoa outside the ring.

Unfortunately for Logan, Roman Reigns won the match. This was Jake Paul's first televised appearance for the Stamford-based promotion alongside his brother. Fans are now intrigued to see whether he will join the company in the future.

