Logan Paul makes a bold prediction for his champion vs. champion match against Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul is set to face Cody Rhodes at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of their match, Paul made a bold prediction on social media.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis revealed Paul as Rhodes' next challenger. Rhodes recently defeated AJ Styles at Backlash France to successfully retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On Instagram, Paul shared a graphic of himself holding both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Championship. The Maverick is determined to walk out as a double champion.

"Double champ incoming," wrote Paul.

Interestingly, WWE hasn't specifically confirmed if Rhodes vs. Paul will be contested for both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Championship. The match is being advertised as "champion vs. champion."

Logan Paul previously spoke highly of Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul has spoken quite highly of Cody Rhodes in the past, claiming The American Nightmare has welcomed him to WWE and treated him nicely.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul recalled Rhodes appearing on his podcast. The Maverick also briefly discussed the advice he got from The American Nightmare. Paul said:

"Another person who has just been so nice to me is Cody Rhodes, like so nice to me. He was on this podcast, just a great guy. He's awesome. He gives me advice and helps me in words of encouragement, and checks in on me. He's just an awesome dude. Triple H gave me the kudos as well. It's just an awesome organization, I'm so happy to be a part of it."

At WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship by dethroning Roman Reigns. Since capturing the title, he has successfully defended it once on WWE television.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul's latest title defense occurred at WrestleMania XL when he defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a three-way showdown.

