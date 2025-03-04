Logan Paul makes major career announcement following Elimination Chamber loss

Logan Paul came up short inside the Elimination Chamber this past weekend and didn't feature on WWE RAW. The Maverick is expected to be part of the upcoming show at Madison Square Garden on March 10th.

Ad

Following the loss, it seems Logan Paul does have something to celebrate as he recently took to Instagram to announce that he and his family had secured their own reality TV series called Paul American.

Ad

Trending

The show will feature Paul and his fiance Nina Agdal as well as his daughter, his brother Jake Paul, and his parents.

It seems that the Paul family has become well-known enough that MAX has offered them the deal for a reality TV series which will allow fans a new inside look into their lives.

How will this affect Logan Paul's WWE career?

Like with Total Divas in the past, it seems that reality TV series hardly affect the stars as they usually go about their lives as usual just with cameras following them around.

Ad

Paul is still expected to be part of the upcoming WWE shows and could be setting up a WrestleMania match against AJ Styles when he returns next week at Madison Square Garden.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Styles recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet where he talked about retirement from the company and how he doesn't want to be wrestling at 50 years old. That means that he would be looking to walk away from the ring soon and could be setting up his retirement match in the coming months.

Logan Paul and Styles have already had an interesting few exchanges since it was Paul who eliminated Styles from The Royal Rumble last month. The Phenomenal One is now obviously out for revenge.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Styles calls out the former United States Champion next week on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.