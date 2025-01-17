Logan Paul makes Tiffany Stratton a proposal; video emerges of him approaching her

A video of Logan Paul has emerged, approaching Tiffany Stratton with an offer. The star made her a proposal.

Tiffany Stratton had a major start to the year as she was finally able to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase and become the new WWE Women's Champion by beating her former ally, Nia Jax. The star is now set to defend her title in the coming episode of SmackDown against Bayley in her first-ever championship defense.

Prior to this, though, she was approached by Logan Paul backstage in WWE, and the star had a proposal for her. He congratulated her on her title win and went on to say that he saw a lot of himself in her. He praised her moonsault and called her smart before making her a proposal. He said that if there was anything she wanted him to teach her, he was more than willing and to let her know.

Trending

"Congrats on that by the way. I see a lot of myself in you. You're talented, you're smart, you got a mean moonsault, if you ever want me to teach you anything, let me know."

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton and Logan Paul could work together in WWE

Given the success of the two stars, and with Logan Paul seemingly willing to work with Tiffany Stratton, the two could end up in an on-screen partnership. WWE usually veers away from intergender stories, but they could form a temporary mixed tag team.

However, it should be noted that, given that Stratton is in a real-life relationship with Ludwig Kaiser, if there were to be a mixed tag team, it's possible those two stars would be the ones working together instead of Paul.

The coming weeks should see what's next for the two stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback