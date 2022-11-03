Logan Paul names WWE legend he will target following victory at Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul already has his sights set on a bigger goal in WWE as he wants to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel and defend it against The Rock.

Last year, WWE Universe saw a few glimpses of Logan Paul when he was invited to the company by Sami Zayn. After appearing at WrestleMania 37, Paul began to make sporadic appearances. Earlier this year at the Show of Shows, he made his official in-ring debut against The Mysterios, and in August at SummerSlam, the YouTuber faced The Miz.

With only two matches on his record, Paul is set to face the biggest challenge in the company as he goes up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During an interview with SportBible, The Maverick was asked who he would like to defend his title against if he manages to shock the world at Crown Jewel.

"Dwayne 'The Rock, Johnson baby... It has to be because we have so much history. We go way back and he's larger than life man. I like taking on those types of personalities. So it has to be Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania," said Logan. [H/T - Fightful]

Logan might be thinking way too ahead of the future as he currently needs to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel before going after The Brahma Bull.

Why Logan Paul and The Rock are not on talking terms?

Before Logan Paul made his way to WWE and challenged Roman Reigns for the titles, Paul started his career at a young age as a social media influencer. He quickly gained success in the digital world and began collaborating with various celebrities, including The Rock.

The People's Champion had left WWE and was making waves in Hollywood when he met Paul. The two were featured in several vines and YouTube videos and became good friends off-screen. However, things changed between the two, and The Rock and Paul went their separate ways.

In 2018, Paul's career took a huge hit when he uploaded the infamous Japan forest incident to his YouTube channel. The video received massive negative reactions as Paul filmed a dead body while he was exploring the forest. After the release of the video, The Rock cut ties with Paul.

Several videos of the two were removed from both their channels as The People's Champion wanted no association with Logan Paul after the incident. It has been years since the two have crossed paths. It will be interesting to see if Paul can ever reconcile with The Rock.

