Logan Paul has one-word response after a hilarious backstage interview on RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Logan Paul verbally took shots at Ricochet. He later took to social media to send a one-word reaction after his backstage interview with Byron Saxton.

During their confrontation on RAW, Ricochet made a big statement by taking out Paul while the latter was busy recording the segment on his phone.

Taking to Instagram, Paul posted a video of his backstage interview with Byron Saxton. During the conversation, The Maverick mentioned that he would appear on next week's RAW to deal with his arch-rival.

Paul even took shots at Ricochet's "bald head" while speaking to Saxton, who also happens to be bald. In reaction to this, he sent out a one-word response.

"Awkward," wrote Paul.

Check out a screengrab of Logan Paul's Instagram Story:

Konnan addresses Logan Paul's rival Ricochet and his current status in WWE

Konnan recently commented on Ricochet's current status as a superstar and urged WWE to let him loose.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran stated that Ricochet can execute numerous high-flying moves. Konnan also mentioned that few people in the Stamford-based company can match the former champion's acrobatic wrestling style.

"Here's the thing with Trevor [Ricochet]. When I was working with him in Lucha Underground, bro, they need to let him loose. There's nobody in NXT or any of the two brands that can do what he can do. He does some incredible sh*t. And I always said that after Rey [Mysterio], he'd be the next great high-flyer. And they have corralled him in, you know, and he can do really cool sh*t."

Konnan mentioned that WWE is "underutilizing" Ricochet:

"Let him loose. That's what I would do. There's [a] really good basis there that would make him look good and help him. And number two, he needs to get better at his promos. But he's great. But believe me when I say this, Disco [Inferno], they're underutilizing him. This guy is an incredible, incredible talent."

Ricochet and Logan Paul will square off in a singles match at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event on August 5, 2023.

Are you excited about Ricochet vs. Paul? Sound off in the comments section below.

