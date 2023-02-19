Logan Paul praises Montez Ford after show-stealing performance at WWE Elimination Chamber

Former tag team champion Montez Ford was highly praised by Logan Paul after his incredible performance in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Ford competed for the WWE United States Championship but was unable to dethrone Austin Theory. He was eliminated by the current champion, who took advantage of Seth Rollins, hitting Ford with a curb stomp.

Paul himself made a big statement at the Elimination Chamber as he invaded the match and attacked Rollins, costing him the match in the process. Taking to Twitter, he praised Ford, labeling him as the 'MVP.'

"Montez Ford the real mvp," wrote Paul.

Paul recently returned during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match after suffering an injury in his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

During the Rumble, he came face-to-face with stars like Rollins, Ricochet, and Cody Rhodes. The Maverick is now expected to face the former Universal Champion at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 show.

If the match is made official, it will be Paul's first-ever singles match at The Show of Shows. He previously teamed up with The Miz to face the Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

