Logan Paul provides an injury update ahead of Survivor Series

Earlier this month, Logan Paul proved to the world that he belongs inside the squared circle after a stellar performance against Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, it came at the expense of several injuries. Today, Paul provided an update regarding his injuries.

In the weeks leading up to his third match, Logan Paul went up against The Bloodline before facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

After a breathtaking performance by both superstars, The Tribal Chief prevailed as he defeated The Maverick and retained his titles. Today, Paul uploaded a video on YouTube, where he spoke about his injury and provided an update:

"So, yeah. I've been soaking my knees in rice, it's working. I've been going to physical therapy every day in Sports Rehab. It's been great thus far and as of now it looks like I will be back to the WWE sometime in." [From 7:25 to 7:36]

Unfortunately, the video ended without Paul revealing his actual reveal date. In the video, the doctor mentioned that The Maverick would require a minimum of six weeks of rehab.

Logan Paul recently unveiled his first WWE action figure

Earlier this year, Logan Paul made his in-ring debut when he aligned with The Miz and defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, he was attacked by his teammate shortly after emerging victorious.

A few months later, The Maverick returned to WWE wanting a match with The A-Lister at SummerSlam 2022. After turning down the match on several occasions, The Miz finally agreed to a one-on-one contest and ultimately lost.

Today, Paul went on Twitter to officially share the first image of his WWE action figure. The action figure will only be available for pre-order for the next two weeks on Mattel's official site. Check it out:

The action figure resembles the attire Paul wore for his first match at WrestleMania 38. He is currently rehabbing and there is no timetable for his return.

Do you think The Maverick will be back by WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Logan Paul's YT Channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes