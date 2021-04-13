Logan Paul reacts to Alexa Bliss' WrestleMania 37 entrance

American YouTuber Logan Paul was captured on camera reacting to Alexa Bliss' WrestleMania 37 entrance.

Logan Paul made an appearance on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 after being invited by Sami Zayn as a "special guest of honor." He turned on Zayn following Zayn's loss to Kevin Owens and proceeded to raise Owens' hand. This didn't sit well with Owens, who hit a devastating Stunner on Paul.

Logan Paul can be seen reacting to Alexa Bliss' WrestleMania 37 entrance in the backstage area, in a clip that's currently making the rounds on social media. Check out the clip below:

Alexa Bliss played a major role at WrestleMania 37

Alexa Bliss didn't compete at WrestleMania 37 but still ended up being a game-changer at the mega event. Bliss was in The Fiend's corner for his match against Randy Orton.

Alexa Bliss' entrance was an intriguing one as she hopped her way out towards the ring and approached the giant jack in the box that was placed in front of the ring. Bliss twisted the handle of the box and out came The Fiend to a loud pop.

The final moments of the match saw Alexa Bliss appearing on top of the jack in the box, just when The Fiend was moments away from beating The Viper.

The distraction was enough for Orton to hit an RKO and pick up another huge win over The Fiend. Bliss had an intense staredown with The Fiend following the match. The WWE Universe certainly didn't expect Alexa Bliss to turn on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37.

Logan Paul is walking down the aisle at WrestleMania!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/pNCk2SY7SH — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 12, 2021

Logan Paul seemingly enjoyed watching Alexa Bliss' entrance at WrestleMania judging from the clip embedded above.