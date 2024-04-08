Logan Paul reacts to Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Logan Paul successfully retained the United States Championship. In the main event, Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns and became the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Paul, who has previously shared the ring with Reigns, took to social media to react to the incredible rematch between Rhodes and Reigns. The main event of Night Two featured cameos from The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, and the rest of The Bloodline.

On Twitter/X, The Maverick praised his fellow WWE Superstars for an incredible main event. He also hyped up the new era and expressed his excitement about being a part of it.

"Absolutely unbelievable main event tonight. Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns have etched Wrestlemania 40 in history. The WWE has entered the greatest era and I can’t believe I get to be a part of it #PaulLevesqueEra," wrote Paul.

Logan Paul defended the United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match involving Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The reigning champion used the brass knuckles to his advantage but eventually secured the win after hitting an incredible Frog Splash on Owens.

The 27-year-old could continue his feud with The Viper, who wasn't involved in the match's finish as he was busy dealing with IShowSpeed.

