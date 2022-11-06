Social media megastar Logan Paul recently reacted to his former rival KSI praising his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Maverick and the British YouTube star were rivals in the boxing ring, fighting in matches against each other, with KSI winning their second bout. They are currently business partners and have developed a good relationship with each other.

Paul has also transitioned into becoming a WWE Superstar and faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event of Crown Jewel.

KSI took to Twitter to praise the match while it was still taking place. However, after the bout concluded, Logan Paul responded to the tweet by thanking him and stating that he tried his best.

"Thank you bro. I tried," wrote Paul.

The WWE Universe heaps praise on Logan Paul for his insane performance at Crown Jewel

The Maverick's performance at Crown Jewel garnered a lot of praise among wrestling fans. He and Roman Reigns put on an incredible match that got many people from different industries talking.

Fans also saw the WWE debut of his brother Jake Paul, who took out The Usos during the bout. Logan Paul was confident that he could dethrone The Tribal Chief, but a Superman Punch and spear was all it took to put him down.

Many fans on Twitter heaped praise on Paul despite losing the match.

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in the entire wrestling industry right now and is closing in on 800 days as the Universal Champion.

An impressive performance against Reigns proved that The Maverick belongs in the ring. It'll be interesting to see what he does next in WWE.

