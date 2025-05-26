Logan Paul reacts after long-time WWE employee on RAW he thought was fired, returns

Logan Paul has developed quite a relationship with those behind the scenes in WWE. However, there is one man with whom his relationship can only be termed contentious.

The star interacts with Stu, the camera operator for WWE, on a regular basis, teasing him and taking shots at him. The long-time WWE employee does not hold back either, making fun of Paul's lifestyle and his actions. The two often interact before RAW starts, and these interactions have been regularly featured on Logan Paul's vlog as well. However, recently, Stu was absent, and when Paul asked if he was fired, the others joked and said that Stu had been fired.

Paul continued the joke, saying that he had deserved it.

"Glad to have you back Stu." (From 8:39 - 8:42)

Paul asked why he had been gone, and the camera operator said that he was signing a divorce paper. He also started a GoFundMe for him, where the link actually just leads to his Prime Hydration website.

He then talked to the person who had informed him that Stu had been fired. He said that he had been stoked and continued the bit.

"You said he was gone bro, you said he was gone. I was stoked." (From 9:35 - 9:46)

The interactions between the two continue to be hilarious. Now, Logan Paul is set for a bigger story, as he teams with John Cena at Money in the Bank.

