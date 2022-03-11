Social media celebrity Logan Paul reacts to the announcement of him being in WWE 2K22

Social-media celebrity Logan Paul has reacted to the announcement of him featuring as a playable character in WWE's latest game, WWE 2K22.

The Twitter account for the game recently sent out a tweet regarding the many DLC packages that are planned for release in the upcoming months. A list released on wwe.2k.com names 28 superstars from the past and present who are to be added to the current roster of over 150 playable characters.

"DLC HITS DIFFERENT! Includes 28 Superstars & celebrity guests Mick Foley, Stacy Keibler, Ronda Rousey, Rob Van Dam, Machine Gun Kelly, Mr. T & more!👇#WWE2K22." tweeted WWE 2K22's official Twitter account

Some of the names in the DLC packs include Yokozuna, Doink the Clown, Cactus Jack, Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Omos, Rob Van Dam amongst others. The list also includes 3 celebrities. WrestleMania 1 main eventer Mr. T., Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and the above-mentioned Logan Paul.

These DLCs differ from the ones available on launch as special releases, which are the Deluxe Edition, nWo for Life edition (which includes alternate nWo personas of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, X-Pac, and Eric Bischoff) and 3 separate playable versions of The Undertaker.

Logan Paul teams up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul is set to wrestle his first pro-wrestling match in WWE at the upcoming premium live-event, WrestleMania 38. He will take on the father-son duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match. The internet star will be partnered by fellow Cleveland, OH native and former WWE Champion - The Miz on Night 1 of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Paul is set to join a long list of celebrities to compete at the Show of Shows. Last year's WrestleMania 37 saw Latin American pop-star Bad Bunny team-up with Damian Priest to take on the Miz and John Morrison. WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T teamed up with Hulk Hogan to take-on Paul Orndorff and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in the main event of the first WrestleMania. Former Boxing World Champion Floyd Mayweather took on The Big Show in a match at WrestleMania 24.

Are you guys excited to see Logan Paul perform at WrestleMania 38? Are you looking forward to seeing him as a playable character in WWE 2K22? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

