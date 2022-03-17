"Vince is like a step-dad to me" - Logan Paul opens up about his relationship with the WWE Chairman

Social media personality and boxer Logan Paul has stated that he has a positive relationship with The Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon.

Paul made his first WWE appearance last year and is currently set to make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. He will team up with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Logan Paul referred to Vince McMahon as his step-dad. He added that The Chairman has welcomed him into the company and enjoys his performance.

“Vince is like a step-dad to me. Does that make sense? He’s like the guy you have a good relationship with, a firm handshake, ‘how you doing? I respect you, I’m glad to have you here’ and it’s just a really positive relationship. He’s welcomed me with open arms and he’s been excited every time I go out there and perform and yeah, it’s been positive... If I can get more involved in the behind the scenes stuff with Vince’s approval, that would be fun,” said Paul.

Logan Paul discusses if he's open to doing more things in WWE after WrestleMania

Logan Paul will not only be a part of WrestleMania 38 but he's also featured on WWE 2K22 as a downloadable character. Last year at the Show of Shows, he received a stunner at the hands of Kevin Owens.

During the interview, Logan was asked if he'd be open to working with WWE full-time after WrestleMania.

Check out Paul's response below:

“Yeah, probably. It just has to make sense with my schedule. I’m doing so much stuff and I have to really be careful where I allocate my energy. This happened with boxing. At first I did it, I tried it out and I loved it, so I kept doing it. Today was the first day – because we had training today – I was like ‘oooh yeah, this is f****** fun.’ So again, I fall in love with this sport and I soak in the energy at WrestleMania and feel like there’s a future for me here, man, I’m gonna have to run with it."

Logan Paul recently appeared on Monday Night RAW, where The Mysterios nearly took him out with a 619. However, The Miz saved him at the last minute.

It'd be interesting to see what he has in store for fans at WrestleMania. Do you think Paul will win his debut match in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

