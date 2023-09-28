Logan Paul reveals blockbuster match WWE attempted to set up

Logan Paul apparently almost had a boxing match sanctioned by WWE, but it didn't come to fruition. Paul recently revealed that the company tried to facilitate or get involved in the matchmaking process of a fight between him and former UFC star Nate Diaz.

Diaz told ESPN last month that he backed out of a potential fight with Logan because WWE wanted to take over. The 38-year-old MMA star said he was not interested in a scripted match or have anything to do with sports entertainment.

"The WWE came in and then they wanted to take over the whole thing," Diaz said. "I'm like, 'I just got out of the UFC, why am I going to sign with WWE?' I fight for real. I'm not gonna be doing a real fight on a WWE card or no funny sh*t like that."

Paul confirmed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that WWE did try to get involved in the negotiations about a fight with Nate Diaz. The Maverick explained that Diaz probably wanted his brother, Jake Paul, more.

"Yeah, they were," Logan said. "You know why I think it didn't come to fruition. I don't know. I think Nate wanted to fight Jake. There's no doubt that any event that I do with the WWE would be massive. They're one of the biggest sports organizations on the planet." [H/T Fightful]

Nate Diaz ended up fighting Jake Paul in a boxing match in August and lost via unanimous decision. On the other hand, Logan Paul is scheduled to face Dillon Danis in England on October 14. If Danis pulls out of the fight, Logan's backup opponent is UFC veteran and current bare-knuckle fighter Mike Perry.

Logan Paul's last match was at SummerSlam

Logan Paul faced Ricochet at this year's SummerSlam. The YouTuber won the bout after hitting the high-flying superstar with brass knuckles. Paul has been busy preparing for his boxing match with Dillon Danis next month, so it's unclear when his next wrestling match will happen.

Survivor Series is the next big event for WWE, but there might not be enough time to build a story for Paul. The Royal Rumble could be the perfect way to set up his next match, which will likely be at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

