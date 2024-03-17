Logan Paul reveals further details on United States Title Match at WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul seems to be in the middle of the greatest rookie run in WWE history. He is currently the United States Champion and will defend his title at WrestleMania XL. The champion recently revealed an important detail regarding the title match at The Show Of Shows.

On last week's Friday Night SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced that Paul will be defending his title in a Triple Threat Match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The Maverick soon took to his Instagram account to let his fans know what he had achieved in the past week. In the post, he revealed that his United States Championship match will be taking place on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

You can check out his post below:

"Announced a Triple Threat match against Randy Orton & Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania (April 7)," he said.

The past few weeks have been rather interesting as we countdown to WrestleMania XL. The rivalry that had been brewing between Paul and Orton since the PLE in Australia last month has now taken shape. Kevin Owens being in the title mix makes it even more intriguing, as he already has an ongoing feud with Paul.

Why is Randy Orton involved in a rivalry with Logan Paul?

Last month, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens were a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner would go on to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Paul, Orton, and McIntyre were the last three men remaining in the Chamber. The Viper managed to eliminate The Maverick, leaving him and the Scottish Warrior to battle it out for the top spot. However, Paul knocked out Orton with his brass knuckles, allowing McIntyre to pick up the victory.

At The Show of Shows, Owens will get another chance at the United States Championship after falling short at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics between the three stars play out, given that Owens and Orton have been on the same page for the past few weeks with Logan Paul at the opposite spectrum.