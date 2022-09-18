"Here by myself with my girlfriend" - Logan Paul roasts Roman Reigns for getting the whole Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel presser

The highly-publicized press conference for Crown Jewel expectedly had some big moments as WWE confirmed that Roman Reigns' next title would be against Logan Paul on November 5th.

The YouTube sensation didn't miss the opportunity to engage in some trash talk and found it "pathetic" that Roman Reigns needed the support of the entire Bloodline faction at the event.

While The Tribal Chief was flanked by his crew, Logan Paul was all alone in his corner as he delivered one of the coolest lines at the press conference by mentioning his girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

While Logan Paul knew Roman Reigns was underestimating his challenge, he also sensed some apprehension in the Samoan superstar's demeanor.

"I know this guy is underestimating me," said Logan Paul. "Look at him; he brought five guys. That's pathetic! He brought a team of people. I'm here by myself with my girlfriend. And my manager and videographer!" [From 40:50 to 41:05]

Logan Paul feels Roman Reigns and WWE are trying to capitalize on his mainstream brand

Astonishingly, Logan Paul's third professional wrestling match will be for the world title against the business' biggest star. Logan, however, has made a career out of fearlessly going after top names as he faced Floyd Mayweather and commendably went the distance with the legendary boxer.

Logan Paul and his older brother Jake have a massive social media following, and WWE could be trying to divert the attention of a potentially new set of fans to their product.

Logan also revealed the secret to his mainstream success and explained why Roman Reigns and Triple H chose to give him a shot at the world title despite his in-ring inexperience. He added:

"I can't give you a factual answer, but I'd have to attribute it to the hard work and how much noise we make. This is the entertainment business. It's about virality. It's about eyeballs, and look around ya'll, there are a lot of eyeballs, and that's undeniable. My brother and I will always bring people, a**es, in seats, and I think Roman Reigns and WWE saw that. They want to capitalize, and they know damn well I'm going to show up," said Logan. [From 40:21 to 40:49]

