Logan Paul and Roman Reigns pushed each other to the limit at WWE Crown Jewel this past weekend. The match went on for 24 minutes and 50 seconds, officially making it the longest world championship match to take place in Saudi Arabia. The match that previously held the aforementioned record was Seth Rollins vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel 2019 which lasted 21 minutes and 21 seconds.

Many might not have been expecting Logan Paul to last as long as he did, considering that this was only the third match of his pro wrestling career. However, Paul's background in boxing certainly helped him as he went on for almost 25 minutes without skipping a beat.

The match was quite eventful as well, helping raise the time span. What started as a contest between two athletic competitors turned into a wild fray towards the end. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns pushed each other to the absolute limit and it was lauded as the best match of the night.

Towards the end of the match, The Usos came to the aid of their Tribal Chief but the odds were evened by Jake Paul, who made his first WWE appearance. The Problem Child proceeded to knock both Jey and Jimmy out before helping Logan to his feet.

By the time Logan was prepared to deliver the final shot, he got distracted by a scuffle between Solo Sikoa and Jake Paul, resulting in him being on the receiving end of a crushing spear. Roman Reigns was successful in defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns has been praised by many

Logan has been showered with praise ever since his match against Roman Reigns. He has managed to earn the respect of many despite being a largely polarizing figure. Bobby Lashley even tipped his hat off to the YouTube sensation in a recent interview.

"I have a little respect for Logan because I’ve seen him put in the work and that's one thing. Somebody that comes from outside the business, they usually only have one match, but he actually signed a contract, he’s one of us, he’s been putting in a lot of work, he’s put in a lot of time. I would like to see what he does here." [3:50 - 4:04]

Check out the full interview below:

It remains to be seen what is next for Logan Paul in WWE.

RECOMMENDED: WWE does not care about Logan Paul being booed; Triple H taking feedback? | Smack Talk

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : Did you enjoy the match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns? `Yes No 0 votes