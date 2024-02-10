Logan Paul's epic reaction to finding out he'll be wrestling on SmackDown for the first time [WATCH]

During the latest episode of SmackDown, it was announced that Logan Paul will make his WWE TV debut next week. However, the Maverick was not very happy when he heard the news.

The current United States Champion has competed in numerous matches since WrestleMania 38. However, he has never had a match on one of the Stamford-based company's weekly shows. During the episode of blue brand this week, it was announced that Logan Paul would compete in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match next week.

If the Maverick wins the bout, he will face five other superstars inside the steel structure in Perth, Australia, and the winner of that match will earn the right to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

During SmackDown, Logan Paul confronted Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce backstage. The Maverick told Aldis that he had asked him to find him a challenger for the United States Championship, but he was put in a qualifying match instead. He then complained about how qualifying matches are for unqualified people and that he was the opposite of that.

Expand Tweet

The Maverick stated that he was a box office attraction, and it does not make sense for him to fight for free next week in Utah. He added that he should be getting The Rock treatment, which is doing whatever he wanted. Paul managed to calm down, and he agreed to compete in the match. He was informed that his opponent would be his old rival, The Miz.

Are you excited to see Logan compete in his first TV match? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE