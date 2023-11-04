Logan Paul's mom sends him a message before he faces Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul's mom has sent out a message to the WWE Superstar ahead of his match against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

Paul challenged Rey Mysterio for his WWE United States title following his win over Dillon Danis in a boxing fight. It didn't take long for the lucha legend to accept the challenge and the match is now on for Crown Jewel. Mysterio will defend his US title against Paul at the Saudi Arabia event.

Logan Paul shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle ahead of the much-anticipated match. He had massive praise for Mysterio in the caption and called him "the greatest luchador of all time." Paul's mother Pamela Ann Stepnick took to the comment section of the photo and had the following to say to her son:

"Great for my boy!! Now go get the TITLE!!!❤️"

Logan Paul's mom sends a message to him ahead of Crown Jewel

Rey Mysterio had some praise for Logan Paul in a recent interview

Rey Mysterio recently had a chat with Ariel Helwani on the MMA hour. The WWE Hall of Famer had big praise for the YouTube star during the interview. Here's what he said about Paul:

“He can adapt to any style, which is crazy, you know. Not a lot of guys can come in to our world and perform the way they perform, like Logan and like Bad Bunny in a way, you know. They pick up the beat right away, so it’s shocking. Shocking, but not scary.” [H/T First Sportz]

Paul has proven time and again that he deserves to hang with the very best in the squared circle. A win over Rey Mysterio is bound to be a huge deal for the popular star.

Who will come out on top when Paul and Mysterio face off at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here