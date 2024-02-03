Logan Paul's next US Title opponent seemingly confirmed on the SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2024

"The Maverick" Logan Paul opened tonight's SmackDown after the 2024 Royal Rumble with the fallout of his controversial title defense against Kevin Owens. In the show's first segment, his next United States Championship opponent was seemingly teased and confirmed.

Logan Paul started by roasting Alabama and admitting that he underestimated his Royal Rumble opponent, Kevin Owens.

Describing his initial impression of KO as a "donut," he said that Owens did more damage to him than even Floyd Mayweather.

Kevin Owens interrupted and got a tremendous response. He made his intention known of going after the US Title again. Logan said he outsmarted Owens by setting up with the brass knuckles.

Owens praised the referee for doing his job but said he'd ensure he got the title the next time he faced Paul. The US Champion refused to give him another title shot and told him to shift his focus to his match against Austin Theory while he ridiculed him on commentary.

While sitting beside the new commentary team of Corey Graves and Wade Barrett, he confirmed that he will be defending his title in the Elimination Chamber show in Perth.

