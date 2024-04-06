Logan Paul’s plan backfires on SmackDown; gets ambushed ahead of major WrestleMania match

Logan Paul's plan backfired on SmackDown, resulting in him getting ambushed ahead of his upcoming WrestleMania match.

Logan has been involved in a heated rivalry with Kevin Owens for quite some time now. He didn't help his case when he attacked Randy Orton at the WWE Elimination Chamber because now, he had The Viper after him, too. After demanding a match at WrestleMania from Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager announced a Triple-Threat match for Logan's United States Championship.

Tonight on SmackDown, Orton appeared on The Kevin Owens Show, but they were quickly interrupted by Logan Paul, who was across the street at the stadium for WrestleMania XL. Hence, Orton and Owens decided to go and fight him. However, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, who were in the ring, chased after them.

Later in the night, Paul came out to the ring and stated that he had hatched a plan with his associates, Waller and Theory, who had gone after Owens and Orton. However, they couldn't find Owens and Orton. Instead, Logan's future opponent came out from under the ring. Logan Paul tried to escape, but Owens caught him and sent him into the ring. Owens hit the stunner, and Orton followed with the RKO.

It remains to be seen if Kevin Owens and Randy Orton can retain their camaraderie during their match at WrestleMania 40.

