"I create moments that last a lifetime" - WWE Superstar talks about turning on Logan Paul

WWE Superstar The Miz has opened up about turning on Logan Paul after their match at WrestleMania 38.

Paul is a YouTube sensation and has had tremendous success online for the past couple of years. The 27-year-old first appeared in WWE last year when Sami Zayn invited him on SmackDown. The celebrity also appeared at WrestleMania 37 in the corner of Zayn.

After the match, he was stunned by Kevin Owens and left. He later returned to help Happy Corbin and assaulted Owens. Earlier this year, The A-Lister announced that Paul would team up with him to face the Mysterios at WrestleMania. Last night on Jimmy Kimmel, The Miz explained his actions on The Shows of Shows:

"Logan Paul has a huge fan base right, people that love him but he also has people that want to see his face hit the mat. I'm a person that give people the people what they want. I create moments that last a lifetime. I like to have that moment. I like to be in the spotlight" (6:15 - 6:42)

It's safe to say a memorable moment was created when he turned on Paul. The fans were impressed by Logan's in-ring skill and The Miz's turn solidified him as a bigger heel than before.

The Miz says people celebrated when he turned on Logan Paul

The Miz has done it all in WWE. From headlining WrestleMania to working on the pre-show. The A-Lister has had a two-decade long career in WWE and has worked as a bad guy for most of his run.

Earlier this year, he began feuding with Dominik and Rey Mysterio but was outnumbered by the father-son duo. The Miz later announced that he would be teaming up with the YouTube sensation at WrestleMania. After winning the match, he immediately turned on the YouTube star.

In the same interview, The Miz said that fans wanted to see it and celebrated when he hit Paul at WrestleMania:

"It's very difficult to make me a good guy like I've been a bad guy for 18 years in the WWE. I am booed out of the building. I'm chanted you suck all the time but when Logan Paul came in and I hit that skull crushing finale, people celebrated." (6:43 - 6:58)

It will be interesting to see the repercussions of hitting the 27-year-old star. Logan will be back sooner rather than later to continue his feud with The Awesome One.

