Logan Paul believes wrestling comes naturally to him, unlike Bad Bunny

American YouTuber Logan Paul believes he doesn't need to train as hard as Bad Bunny to master the art of professional wrestling.

Logan Paul & The Miz are currently feuding with former world champion Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. The social media personality will team up with The Miz to take on the high-flying father-son duo at WrestleMania 38. The match will feature on Night 1 of the two-day event.

Logan Paul recently spoke to TMZ, saying wrestling comes naturally to him. He also expressed his desire to prove himself in a new field:

"[I’ve been training with] just The Miz and some random guys who are willing to give us their bodies to toss around, and it’s interesting because Bad Bunny performed at WrestleMania last year and he was incredible, right? So, and everyone’s comparing me to Bad Bunny going, ‘Bad Bunny did this. He was training for this long,’ whatever and, like, all due respect to Bad Bunny, I don’t think I need to be in there as long to pick it up. It just comes very naturally to me and I wanna raise the bar, and he set the bar very high, and so it’s a good little push for me" (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Logan Paul describes his relationship with Vince McMahon

Logan Paul recently spoke about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, the 26-year-old said McMahon is like a step-dad to him. He added Vince welcomed him with open arms and said wishes to get involved in backstage segments with the WWE Chairman:

“Vince is like a step-dad to me. Does that make sense? He’s like the guy you have a good relationship with, a firm handshake, ‘how you doing? I respect you, I’m glad to have you here,’ and it’s just a really positive relationship. He’s welcomed me with open arms and he’s been excited every time I go out there and perform and, yeah, it’s been positive...If I can get more involved in the behind the scenes stuff with Vince’s approval, that would be fun.”

