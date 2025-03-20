Logan Paul says he will run for President of the United States; states which year

Logan Paul has now revealed that he wants to run for the office of the President of the United States. He's also revealed the year in which he's going to do it.

On his YouTube vlog, Logan Paul was listening to a podcast, where a star was talking about how the politics in the USA had changed and talked about how the country needed a leader who could be political when required. Paul said that he got goosebumps listening to it and that he didn't agree with one thing only, and that was that the Paul Brothers were controversial. He added that everyone loved him.

He then went on to talk about running for President and stated that he wanted to do it, and might even do it down the line, setting 2040 as the year when he wanted this to happen and for his dream to come true of becoming the President of the United States. He said that he would not be doing it alone, and would be doing it with his brother, Jake Paul, as well, saying "Paul 2040."

"Wow, I just got goosebumps, bro. I can't tell if it's because I'm cold and this can is cold or if that excited me. But that's sick, it's a big podcast called How to take over the World. I have to disagree with him though. He said 'I'm controversial,' which I think is not true at all. I think everyone loves me right here. Look at this, 'Paul American,' you think this show title is just a catchy show title? No, we believe we're living the modern American Dream. Two kids who picked up a cell phone and had access to the internet, made a whole life and career for themselves and maybe one day, we could use our skills in running the greatest country in the world. Paul 2040. #Paul2040." (6:44 - 7:18)

Check out Logan Paul's video below.

It remains to be seen if the WWE star does it, and if so, whether Logan Paul would be a future President of the United States.

