Logan Paul seemingly wasn't the only star who suffered injuries at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul put on an impressive performance at WWE Crown Jewel, but unfortunately injured his knee in the process. But he wasn't the only one to get hurt in Saudi Arabia that night.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel last weekend. It was just the third match in Paul's career and he delivered a remarkable performance.

His IMPAULSIVE podcast co-hosts happened to get involved in the matchup too, and it didn't go well for them. The Usos beat them down before Logan's brother Jake Paul arrived and sent Jimmy and Jey out of the ring. The distractions allowed the Tribal Chief to regroup, and he leveled the 27-year-old with a Spear to continue his dominant reign as champion.

On the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, co-host Mike Majlak revealed that he was injured at the hands of The Usos.

“My jaw came out of place. Everybody’s like, ‘WWE is fake.’ Yeah, why don’t you get f***ing tossed around, bro. I have bruises all over my back; my jaw is out of place." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Logan Paul reacts to his match at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE recently released behind-the-scenes footage of Logan's incredible journey to the main event of Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns. Shortly before his match against the champion, he claimed that he wasn't nervous and that he plans to wrestle for a long time.

"No nerves, to be honest," said Logan Paul. "Like when you prepare as much as I do for events of this magnitude, there's nothing left to do but to go show up and perform. And honestly, like, this is what I do best. This is what I do best in the world. I discovered it at 27, but I feel so comfortable in the ring. I'll be doing this for a long time." [01:46 - 02:09]

WWE @WWE @LoganPaul gives an exclusive behind the scenes look of an incredible night at #WWECrownJewel .@LoganPaul gives an exclusive behind the scenes look of an incredible night at #WWECrownJewel. https://t.co/OzREBtLvEl

Unfortunately, Logan Paul suffered a major injury at Crown Jewel. Time will tell when the popular YouTuber will return to the ring and when his co-host's jaw will return to its proper position.

Did you enjoy Logan's performance at Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes