Logan Paul sends 5-word message after huge WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to send a five-word message after a huge announcement was made on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

On this week's episode of the blue brand, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis called Cody Rhodes out to reveal the latter's next opponent. To everyone's surprise, the Maverick came out, and a "Champion vs. Champion" match was set between the duo for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Following this massive announcement, Logan Paul took to X/Twitter to react to it with a five-word message. Paul referenced his "We want Cody" tweet and wrote that he always gets what he wants.

"I get what I want," Logan Paul shared.

Check out Paul's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This will be Cody Rhodes' second televised title defense after winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Cody successfully defended his title against AJ Styles at the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event.

It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare manages to pick up a win against the Maverick at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Corey Graves believes Logan Paul takes everything seriously in WWE

During a recent edition of The Gunz Show podcast, Corey Graves said that he believes Logan Paul can do everything and he always takes things seriously in WWE. Graves also mentioned that the Maverick was born with charisma.

"He does it all. He has the training regimen. He takes it seriously. He's there early making everything goes according to plan, how he wants them. Logan is so incredibly hands-on and he's such a polarizing character. He's great and that's charisma you can't teach. You're born with that or not," Corey Graves said. [17:09 - 17:26]

Although the Stamford-based promotion has not yet confirmed if Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul is a Winner Takes All match, The American Nightmare said on the latest episode of SmackDown that he would become a Grand Slam Champion after winning the United States Championship at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

