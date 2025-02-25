Logan Paul sends a bold four-word message after slapping CM Punk on WWE RAW; the two will cross paths at Elimination Chamber

Logan Paul and CM Punk will once again cross paths at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. Following Paul's actions on this week's WWE RAW, he sent a bold four-word message.

Ad

Paul opened this week's show and made it clear that he wants to challenge Cody Rhodes once again for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Shortly afterward, he was confronted by CM Punk, and the segment concluded with Paul slapping the former WWE Champion and quickly exiting the ring before the latter could react. The two superstars will step into the Elimination Chamber with John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest.

Ad

Trending

Ad

On X/Twitter, Paul sent a bold four-word message, claiming that slapping Punk wasn't a mistake.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"I don’t make mistakes," wrote Paul.

Check out Paul's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match by defeating Sami Zayn. This will be his final chance to potentially headline WrestleMania 41 after he was unsuccessful in winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to seal his place in the Men's Elimination Chamber.

The Maverick was among the final three in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble alongside John Cena and the winner, Jey Uso. He was eliminated by Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback