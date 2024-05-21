Logan Paul sends a bold three-word message ahead of his title match against Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this weekend. Ahead of their match, Paul took to social media to send a three-word message.

In the aftermath of Backlash France, Paul was revealed as Rhodes' next title challenger, per SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The Maverick has the opportunity to become a double champion, as he is also the reigning United States Champion.

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul sent a bold three-word message ahead of his title match against Rhodes.

"Main Event Ready," wrote Paul

Check out Paul's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

At the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which took place in Saudi Arabia, Paul dethroned Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship. He has successfully defended the title against Kevin Owens. At WrestleMania XL, he defended the championship against Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match.

Sam Roberts believes Logan Paul could win the Money in the Bank briefcase

Sam Roberts has predicted the possible outcome of Logan Paul winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts presented the scenario of Paul losing to Cody Rhodes before eventually winning the Money in the Bank. He believes The Maverick could cash in his contract at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event to dethrone The American Nightmare. Roberts said:

"I like the idea of Logan losing and then here comes this faction [Wyatt 6] to haunt Cody, Cody gets haunted, he goes into Clash at the Castle still being haunted, Logan Paul wins Money in the Bank, now he's the United States Champion and the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, and maybe he faces LA Knight at SummerSlam loses and then later in the night cashes in on Cody and gets the title from Cody."

Rhodes, who won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, would hope to successfully defend his title against Paul.