Logan Paul sends cold 1-word message after being caught on video smashing a fan's camera during the WWE Royal Rumble; turns comments off

Logan Paul took things too far, as he sometimes did, during the Royal Rumble. While making his entrance, the star was caught on video grabbing a fan's camera and smashing it on the ground. He has now reacted to the accusations.

Paul had a huge entrance for the WWE Royal Rumble as he made his way out, with all the pyro. He was pumped up and, for some reason, decided to take things too far when he came out. He grabbed a fan's camera from the front row and smashed it on the ground. Naturally, this was caught on film, and several videos of him have come out in the moment.

Some accounts and posts called him out for his behavior and talked about how inexcusable it was.

"Scum a** behavior by Logan Paul. Whether you're a heel or not, you shouldn't be destroying a fan's camera for zero reason."

The Maverick had only a one-word, unsympathetic response to this, showing he didn't care what people thought.

"BOOHOO"

Paul also has the comments of his posts turned off so that only those he follows or mentions can reply to his posts, thereby severely limiting those who can comment on this controversial response.

Logan Paul had a huge upset run in the Royal Rumble

Logan Paul had a huge moment during the Royal Rumble that's been considered an upset.

The star not only eliminated CM Punk immediately after he had taken out Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, but he was also the one to take out AJ Styles from behind when the star was not ready.

All in all, The Maverick established himself even further as a heel in the company. The next few weeks should show what he has planned next.

