Logan Paul sends a four-word message after Braun Strowman confronted him on WWE RAW

Upon his WWE return, Braun Strowman confronted Logan Paul. The former Universal Champion also dealt with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Taking to social media, The Maverick sent out a four-word message.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Paul and YouTuber IShowSpeed announced the second round of the 2024 draft. Shortly afterward, Paul was confronted by Jey Uso before being interrupted by The Judgment Day.

During the brawl on RAW, Paul used Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl rings. The 28-year-old was sitting in the front row and was seen accompanying Paul, The Judgment Day, and IShowSpeed.

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul sent a four-word message after using the Super Bowl rings to his advantage.

"Super Bowl brass knuckles," wrote Paul.

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram story:

Corey Graves spoke highly of Logan Paul

WWE commentator Corey Graves has been highly impressed with Logan Paul. Graves discussed Paul's training regime and his will to take professional wrestling seriously.

Speaking on The Gunz Show podcast, Graves stated that Paul is naturally gifted and has skills that can't be taught. He said:

"He does it all. He has the training regimen. He takes it seriously. He's there early making everything goes according to plan, how he wants them. Logan is so incredibly hands on and he's such a polarizing character. He's great and that's charisma you can't teach. You're born with that or not."

Paul is currently in his first reign as the United States Champion. He won the title after dethroning Rey Mysterio in 2023. At WrestleMania XL, he successfully defended the championship in a Triple Threat Match involving Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

During the three-way match, IShowSpeed was at ringside dressed up as the Prime mascot but was the victim of an RKO by Orton. It now remains to be seen who turns out to be Paul's next challenger.