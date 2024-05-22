Logan Paul sends a four-word message to Cathy Kelley

Logan Paul has sent a four-word message to Cathy Kelley. On this week's WWE's The Bump, Paul was being interviewed by Kelley when The Maverick claimed that he was smarter than everyone else in WWE.

The reigning WWE United States Champion is currently preparing for an opportunity to become a double champion. At the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

In reaction to Paul's claim, Kelley revealed she has an IQ of 142 compared to Paul's 139. Taking to Twitter/X, The Maverick sent a four-word message to Kelley.

"The girl’s a genius," wrote Paul

Check out Paul's tweet:

Bill Apter spoke highly of Logan Paul

Bill Apter has spoken highly of Logan Paul and praised him for his in-ring skills. He also termed The Maverick a "veteran" in the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter also discussed Paul's upcoming match against Cody Rhodes, expecting a "magnificent" showdown between the two superstars. He said:

"I can see some sort of controversy coming out of this where may be both belts are held up or something. Some sort of huge controversy to keep that going, because in terms of ring, young Logan Paul has already, he's like a veteran in the ring. He knows what he is doing, doesn't have to think about it. It all comes naturally. Cody is the same way. So this is gonna be a real magnificent match."

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Paul and Rhodes signed the contract for their upcoming championship match. The match is set to be contested for the Undisputed WWE Championship and not for both the championships.

Paul, who won the title at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, will aim to become a double champion at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.