Logan Paul sent a message to Shawn Michaels, thanking him for helping him prepare for his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Maverick will fight for his first title since stepping into the squared circle when he challenges The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on November 5th in Saudi Arabia. No one has been able to dethrone Roman Reigns for the coveted title, and he wants to be the first person to do so.

Logan Paul recently shared a picture of himself on Twitter performing a moonsault off the ropes with Shawn Michaels looking on. He has been training with The Heartbreak Kid at the company's performance center to prepare for the highly anticipated bout. He thanked the Hall of Famer for giving him some pointers in the ring.

"Thanks for the pointers Shawn Michaels," wrote Logan.

Logan Paul says performing in WWE is one of the hardest things he's ever done

At WrestleMania 38, The Maverick competed in his first match when he teamed up with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match, which they won. He had his second match at SummerSlam earlier this year, where he defeated The A-Lister.

Speaking to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Logan Paul admitted that being a pro wrestler has been tough for him.

"I look at my life and there are certain things that I’ve done that somehow have created the perfect cocktail for me doing wrestling. I love doing stunts, I love putting on shows, I love being physical in front of a big crowd, and WWE is all of that. It’s really hard, too! It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. So, adding the competitive factor, and the fact that I like taking on challenges, here we are! Turns out I found another thing that I love, that I’m gonna attack as hard as I can," he said.

Logan Paul is a major mainstream star, and he can bring more eyes to the company. If he defeats Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, the entire landscape of the wrestling business could change.

