Logan Paul sends a message ahead of WWE RAW in-ring debut

One of WWE RAW's latest acquisitions, Logan Paul, is set to compete on the red brand's show for the very first time tonight. Ahead of the show, which is set to air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, The Maverick shared a message on social media.

After costing Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee their tag team match against The New Day last week, the former WWE United States Champion is set to wrestle The Master of the 619 in the Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. In addition to it being his RAW in-ring debut, the high-stakes contest will be the third instance of the social media star competing in a match outside a premium live event.

Logan Paul took to his X (FKA Twitter) account to hype his first match on the flagship show. The 29-year-old noted he would wrestle live on Netflix later tonight.

"I’m wrestling live on Netflix tonight," he wrote.

In addition to the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Logan Paul has shared the ring with Rey Mysterio on two separate occasions. The Ultimate Influencer teamed up with The Miz to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer and his son, Dominik Mysterio, in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38. At Crown Jewel 2023, Paul pinned The Master of 619 to become the United States Champion.

Logan Paul made a huge impact in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

Amid his absence from the squared circle, Logan Paul showed up during the RAW on Netflix Kickoff Show in December 2024. At the event, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced The Maverick's arrival on the red brand via the Transfer Window.

Logan made his first in-ring appearance since his SummerSlam 2024 loss to LA Knight during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month. He entered the contest at number 30 and made it to the final three, alongside 16-time World Champion John Cena and the eventual winner Jey Uso.

During his 11-minute stay, Paul eliminated two of the biggest names competing in the 30-man match. He eliminated former WWE Champions AJ Styles and CM Punk. However, the social media star's efforts went in vain as John Cena threw him out of the ring.

After failing to punch his ticket to The Showcase of The Immortals in Indianapolis, Logan Paul would look to emerge victorious over Rey Mysterio later tonight to advance to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and keep his WrestleMania dream alive.

