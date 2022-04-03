"Bucket List" – Logan Paul sends out a message following his WrestleMania 38 win

On Saturday, WWE Superstar The Miz teamed up with Logan Paul for a tag team match against Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

The Miz teamed up with Paul after accusing The Mysterios of cheating at Elimination Chamber. The YouTuber appeared on RAW after Elimination Chamber and laid out The Mysterios.

At WrestleMania 38, The Miz and Paul proved themselves as a team and beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

Following the win, Paul tweeted that he ticked off a wish from his bucket list, which was a frog splash. After hitting Rey with the Three Amigos, Paul took to the top rope and delivered a nicely-executed Frog Splash.

Paul's excitement wasn't at bay as it was his first WWE match, which he won alongside The Miz. The YouTube star reposted a picture of himself with The Miz and wrote:

Logan Paul said wrestling comes naturally to him

Before WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul sat down for an interview with TMZ, where he said wrestling is something that comes naturally to him.

Paul said everyone has been comparing him to Bad Bunny, who appeared at WrestleMania 37.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer said he doesn't need as much training as Bad Bunny as wrestling comes naturally to him. During the interview, Paul also said he wants to set the bar higher than Bad Bunny:

"I've been trying with just The Miz and some random guys who are willing to give us their bodies to toss around, and it's interesting because Bad Bunny performed at WrestleMania last year and he was incredible, right? So, and everyone's comparing me to Bad Bunny going, 'Bad Bunny did this. He was training for this long,' whatever and, like, with all due respect to Bad Bunny, I don't think I need to be in there as long to pick up. It just comes very naturally to me and I wanna raise the bar, and he set the bar very high, and so it's a good little push for me." (H/T- Post Wrestling)

