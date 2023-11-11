Logan Paul sends a two-word message to Rhea Ripley after controversial heel turn on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul took to Twitter/X to send a two-word message to Rhea Ripley, who took shots at Rey Mysterio earlier in the night.

On SmackDown, Mysterio was betrayed by Santos Escobar after he was accused of assisting Paul at Crown Jewel. Escobar's actions led to Paul hitting Mysterio with the brass knuckles, and winning the United States Championship.

Following Escobar's heel turn, Ripley took to Twitter/X to claim that Mysterio might be the problem. In response, Paul simply agreed with The Eradicator.

"Totally agree," wrote Paul.

Check out Paul's tweet and response to Ripley:

The feud between Mysterio and Paul began after The Maverick defeated Dillon Danis in his latest boxing match. In his post-fight victory speech, Paul called out the Hall of Famer, and challenged him for the United States Title.

The match was eventually confirmed by WWE, and at Crown Jewel, Paul won his first-ever championship in WWE.

Meanwhile, Ripley's issues with Mysterio date way back to 2022, when she convinced Dominik Mysterio to betray his father and join The Judgment Day. At Clash at the Castle, the reigning North American Champion betrayed Rey and Edge to join forces with Ripley and her stablemates.

