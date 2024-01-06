Logan Paul set for blockbuster first-ever match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Logan Paul will compete in a first-ever match at the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. This will be the first time The Social Media Megastar takes on The Prizefighter Kevin Owens in a singles bout.

After Logan shocked the world at Crown Jewel 2023 and defeated Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship, he quickly announced a tournament comprising of several superstars to determine his next opponent.

The tournament consisted of several superstars such as Kevin Owens, Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes, Karrion Kross and many more. Over the next month, these superstars competed in a series of knockout-style matches on WWE SmackDown.

Tonight, the finals of the tournament took place between Santos Escobar and Kevin Owens. It looked like Escobar might have the upper hand with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo by his side. However, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Torro showed up and attacked them to level the playing field. Even the United States Champion Logan Paul showed up to watch these two men fight each other. After a grueling match, Kevin Owens defeated Santos Escobar with a stunner.

Expand Tweet

With this win, Owens will now face Logan for the United States Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Who do you think will win at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.