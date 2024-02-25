Logan Paul shares what he was doodling inside WWE Elimination Chamber; claims former champion didn't like it

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul had a stellar showing in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Logan was one of the six participants inside the steel structure. He went toe-to-toe with some of WWE's finest stars and managed to hold his own against them. In fact, he was one of the last three participants but got eliminated after a vicious RKO out of nowhere from Randy Orton.

After the match, the Maverick took to X/Twitter to share some of his doodles inside the pod. The video showed Logan making some doodles mocking former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. He drew a caricature of Owens and taunted his weight, claiming that the dimensions were proportionate. The social media megastar concluded that KO did not like the doodles since he slammed Paul on the same pod glass.

You can check out Logan Paul's tweet below:

What the future has in store for the Maverick remains to be seen.

Logan Paul knocked out Randy Orton inside the Elimination Chamber

During the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Logan Paul may have just sown the seeds of a major rivalry against Randy Orton.

The social media megastar seemed poised to win the whole contest after he was the only one standing for a brief moment in the match. However, an RKO out of nowhere meant that he was eliminated by The Viper. The Maverick did not leave the steel structure and waited for an opportunity to strike back at The Legend Killer.

The current United States Champion soon got this opportunity when Randy hit another RKO on Drew McIntyre. Logan rushed in and knocked out the 14-time World Champion with his brass knuckles. The Scottish Warrior capitalized immediately to pin Orton and set up a WrestleMania 40 encounter against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It will be interesting to see what Randy has to say about this incident on SmackDown this week.

