Logan Paul shares three-word reaction after match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

YouTube megastar Logan Paul recently took to social media to share his reaction following his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel. Despite it being just the third match of the social media star's pro wrestling career, he had an impressive outing.

However, the match had its share of shenanigans. The Usos were the first to interrupt, followed by Logan's brother Jake Paul. The two sides then brawled both in and out of the ring. The distraction allowed Reigns to stage a comeback as he hit Paul with a Superman Punch and Spear to get the win.

Following the bout, Logan Paul took to Twitter to share a video of the contest. He added that the match was a war.

"WHAT A WAR @WWERomanReigns," tweeted Logan Paul.

You can check out the tweet below:

Logan Paul suffers a major injury at WWE Crown Jewel

Last night was disappointing for The Maverick for multiple reasons. He was unable to defeat Roman Reigns and win the title in the main event of Crown Jewel.

In addition to the loss, the 27-year-old announced that he was injured during the match as well. Logan Paul took to social media shortly after the premium live event went off the air. He announced that he was injured with a torn meniscus, MCL and potentially his ACL about halfway through the match.

"Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL. Happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated," tweeted Logan Paul.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

Paul's injury comes at an incredibly unfortunate time, as he received high praise from fans and wrestlers after his bout against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. He has already proven that he belongs in the ring despite having only three matches under his belt. It will be interesting to see what is next for his wrestling career when he returns from injury.

Did you enjoy the main event of Crown Jewel between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes