Logan Paul was smart in calling out WWE legend; according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan spoke highly of the way Logan Paul issued a challenge to Rey Mysterio.

The ultimate influencer has set his sights on championship gold in WWE. After beating Dillon Danis in a boxing match, Paul challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Later, Logan showed up on the October 20 episode of SmackDown and explained his reasons for challenging the veteran. He shook hands with the masked luchador and claimed that the best man would win their bout.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the wrestling veteran Konnan mentioned that Logan did a smart thing by announcing that he wanted to face Rey Mysterio. He mentioned that it was a genius marketing move and got more attention for the upcoming match at Crown Jewel.

"But that's smart. Logan is smart. He's talking about WWE. He goes, 'I might quit and go to WWE full time. First guy I want is Rey Mysterio.' That's why these guys are where they're at," Konnan said. [12:30 - 12:39]

You can watch the full video here:

Logan Paul taunted Samantha Irvin on RAW this week

This week on RAW, Logan Paul made his appearance and paired up with Dominik Mysterio to insult the United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Logan then turned his attention to announcer Samantha Irvin and taunted her for defeating her partner Ricochet at SummerSlam earlier this year. He asked her to step into the ring and even demanded that she announce him as the new United States Champion just as a spoiler for his match against The Master of the 619.

Expand Tweet

Irvin refused the offer, and soon, Paul was confronted by Ricochet. Logan and Dominik ran out of the ring as The Human Highlight Reel stared them down frustratingly.

Do you think Logan Paul will dethrone Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.