Logan Paul spotted "plotting" during WWE SmackDown; ready for what's next

Logan Paul took to social media to send out a message during this week's WWE SmackDown where he revealed that he was plotting something.

The Maverick is the current United States Champion, which makes him part of the blue brand. He wasn't drafted because champions were protected during the 2024 WWE Draft. He did appear on RAW this week, where he and Finn Balor attacked Jey Uso and were confronted by a returning Braun Strowman.

This week's episode of SmackDown took place in Lyon, France. During the show, Logan Paul shared a short clip on his Instagram story of him sipping on a beverage while watching the show in his house with his United States Title. He wrote in the caption that he was planning his next move.

Here's a screenshot of Logan Paul's IG story

The last time the social media megastar defended his title was at WrestleMania XL last month. It was contested in a triple-threat bout featuring Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The Maverick is advertised for WWE King and Queen of the Ring. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

Would you like to see Logan become the next King of the Ring? Sound off using the discuss button!

